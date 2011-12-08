PARIS Dec 8 France's competition authority said it had fined Procter & Gamble, Henkel , and Colgate Palmolive 361.3 million euros for fixing prices of laundry soap in France from 1997 to 2004.

Although it took part in the cartel, Uniliver was not fined because the company initially reported the wrongdoing in 2008, said the regulator.

"The companies coordinated their commercial strategies through a common determination of sale prices and promotions towards the French retail grocery sector (supermarkets and hypermarkets)," said the regulator in a statement.

"Between 1997 and 2004, and several times a year, the four manufacturers were holding secret talks on their pricing and promotion policies, which took place in hotels and restaurants," it said. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)