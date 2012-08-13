Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Google Inc is buying the Frommer's travel guidebooks, the Web search giant's latest move to amass a trove of content that could help its push into the local commerce market.
The deal, which was announced on Monday morning by Frommer's owner John Wiley & Sons Inc comes nearly a year after Google announced plans to acquire the popular Zagat guidebooks, which offer reviews of restaurants, hotels and nightclubs in cities around the world.
Google and Wiley & Sons did not announce financial terms for the Frommer's deal.
"The Frommer's team and the quality and scope of their content will be a great addition to the Zagat team. We can't wait to start working with them on our goal to provide a review for every relevant place in the world," Google said in a statement.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.