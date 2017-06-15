BRIEF-Malaysia's AirAsia says orders 14 additional A320ceo
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company, known as Pacific Exploration & Production before a name change earlier this week, said it has had a presence in Peru since 2001. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.