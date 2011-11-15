MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Nov 15 Frontier Communications FTR.N plans to expand beyond home phone services in the first half of 2012 with a trial offer of wireless services based on a resale agreement with AT&T Inc (T.N).
Frontier, a wireline telecommunications company with roughly 5.4 million customers in 27 states, said on Tuesday that it is still working out the details of an agreement with AT&T.
The idea is for it to offer a Frontier-branded wireless service by renting space on AT&T's network in order to increase subscriber loyalty by tying customers into another service.
Frontier may offer an extra discount to customers who sign up for wireless on top of home phone and Internet services, said spokesman Steve Crosby. Frontier offers discounts of up to 15 percent for customers using more than one service.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service, is fighting with the U.S. government for approval for its plan to vault to first place with the proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
The U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.