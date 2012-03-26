MOSCOW March 26 A $50 million venture capital
fund is being launched to invest in early-stage Russian internet
consumer businesses, seeking to take advantage of an increase in
online usage and discretionary spending in the country.
Frontier Ventures has been started up by Dmitry Alimov, who
previously ran a venture fund called ru-Net.
It is looking to invest in companies such as online travel,
online financial services and mobile applications, according to
its website.
"We are working on a few deals and hope to close the first
in the first half of this year," said founder and managing
partner Alimov.
"We are targeting three to five deals this year (and are
looking to invest) up to $10 million in each," he told Reuters.
Companies would be targeted at a "relatively early stage".
Alimov said the proportion of truly active internet users in
Russia is only 10-15 percent of the population, highlighting
potential for significant growth.
Rising borrowing and falling savings in Russia suggest that
consumption is set to increase, analysts at Renaissance Capital
wrote in a recent research note to clients.
Alimov has invested in internet companies including online
video provider ivi.ru and group purchasing site Biglion.ru.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by David Hulmes)