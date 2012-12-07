UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
LONDON Dec 7 Frontier Mining Ltd : * Erlan Sagadiev has stepped down from the board and resigned as CEO * Yerlan Aliyev, current non-exec director will assume duties of CEO, chairman
on interim basis, while board searches for a permanent replacement to both the CEO and Chairman positions * Sagadiev has recently been appointed Economic Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstancan and can no longer hold any position in a company with operations in Kazakhstan
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.