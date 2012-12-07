LONDON Dec 7 Frontier Mining Ltd : * Erlan Sagadiev has stepped down from the board and resigned as CEO * Yerlan Aliyev, current non-exec director will assume duties of CEO, chairman

on interim basis, while board searches for a permanent replacement to both the CEO and Chairman positions * Sagadiev has recently been appointed Economic Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstancan and can no longer hold any position in a company with operations in Kazakhstan