OSLO Aug 28 Shipping firm Frontline 2012 , created from the restructuring of Frontline two years ago, said its third-quarter operating result may improve as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday.

The company reported a second-quarter net profit of $137 million, against expectations for $49 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from $38 million at the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)