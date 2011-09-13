(Frontline corrects termination date for Ticen Ocean to 2013
not 2012)
OSLO, SEPT 13 - OSLO, Sept 13 Frontline
Ltd :
* Says Frontline and Ship Finance International have agreed to
terminate charters for three single-hull VLCCs
* Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessels to an
unrelated third party
* Says expected compensation amounts and termination dates are
$9.4 million and
first quarter of 2012 for Titan Orion, $6.5 million and
fourth quarter of
2012 for Titan Aries and $10.2 million and third quarter of
2013 for Ticen
Ocean
* Says will have no single-hull vessels in its fleet following
these charter
party terminations
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)