(Frontline corrects termination date for Ticen Ocean to 2013 not 2012)

OSLO, SEPT 13 - OSLO, Sept 13 Frontline Ltd : * Says Frontline and Ship Finance International have agreed to terminate charters for three single-hull VLCCs * Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessels to an unrelated third party * Says expected compensation amounts and termination dates are $9.4 million and

first quarter of 2012 for Titan Orion, $6.5 million and fourth quarter of

2012 for Titan Aries and $10.2 million and third quarter of 2013 for Ticen

Ocean * Says will have no single-hull vessels in its fleet following these charter

party terminations (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)