* Shares soar as shareholders escape dilution

* Chairman to guarantee restructure with $500 mln

* New unlisted company to get new builds, 10 tankers (Adds Ship Finance, analysts, detail)

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Dec 6 Frontline, the largest independent global oil tanker operator, has unveiled a restructuring plan that will spare its investors a lot of pain and force Ship Finance International to take a big hit.

Industry bellwether Frontline will split in two, with the listed entity relieved of much debt and handed new charter rates, in an attempt to secure its future in an industry struggling with weak demand and overcapacity.

Investors cheered the last-minute deal, sending Frontline shares 25 percent higher, with existing shareholders spared dilution, the likelihood of lower costs, and the deal winning the financial backing of the country's richest man.

Central to the deal is Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen, Frontline's main owner and chairman, who will put some of his $10 billion-plus fortune on the line.

Known as Big Wolf, he will provide a $500 million guarantee to get the deal done and will take a big bet on future upswing in the industry.

"With significantly reduced cash break-even rates, Frontline's position over the next years is improved and should contribute positively to the optional value of the stock," Erik Nikolai Stavseth, an analyst with Arctic Securities, said in a note.

Frontline's split will create an unlisted company, Frontline 2012, which will raise $250 million in equity and take over commitments for newly built ships and related debt, and buy 10 tankers from Frontline at market value.

That would leave the old Frontline with lower debt and lower charter rates, a welcome development amid the industry downturn.

Yet some warned the industry's fundamentals are still dire and that the restructure does not alter this.

"The deal does not change any of the fundamentals. It does reduce cash break-even, which is a plus," said Anders Karlsen, an analyst at Nordea Markets.

SHIP FINANCE LOSES

The biggest loser is Ship Finance, which is one-third owned by Fredriksen and agreed to cut existing charter rates for 2012-2015 by $6,500 per day in exchange for one-off compensation of $106 million.

"Ship Finance is the company that provides the majority of the relief for Frontline, while banks have been left out of the restructuring," Arctic Securities said, calling this a "surprise" move.

Arctic said the deal will cut Frontline's break-even level for very large crude carriers (VLCC) for 2012 to $17,600 a day from $25,600 per day.

"Frontline will, with the restructured cash break-even rates and solid cash position, be among the best positioned tanker companies to serve its obligations, even if the market remains very weak," Frontline said.

Ship Finance said the net contribution from Frontline vessels is about $0.10 per share and the revised charter agreement could reduce its base dividend to about $0.25 per share for the next quarter, the company said.

Frontline 2012 will take on much of the risk, and Arctic Securities predicted it may push for another restructure after the assets are removed from the public company.

Frontline will take a 10 percent stake in Frontline 2012 and will be paid for working capital related to the assets it sells. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Hulmes)