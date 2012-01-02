OSLO Jan 2 Frontline, the
largest independent global oil tanker operator, has successfully
completed its restructuring, it said on Monday, a move it
earlier said was needed to ensure the survival of the company.
As part of the restructuring, Frontline spun off its
newbuilds and four Suezmax ships into a new entity, called
Frontline 2012, at fair market value of $1.121 billion.
In addition, Frontline 2012 has assumed $666 million in bank
debt attached to the vessels and newbuilding contracts and
$325.5 million in remaining newbuilding commitments.
