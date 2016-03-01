By Henrik Stolen
| OSLO, March 1
OSLO, March 1 Frontline, one of the
world's largest independent tanker firms, says securing
insurance for cargoes carrying oil from Iran is likely to take
another two to three months, potentially limiting Iran's ability
to quickly ramp up oil exports.
Iran has been seeking to rapidly increase oil exports since
international sanctions were lifted as part of its nuclear deal
with world powers, which came into effect in January, but it
still faces insurance and financing hurdles.
"We have not lifted anything yet, there are still terms of
insurance and payments. There are still some outstanding
(issues). (But) we expect that to be in place within two to
three months," said Robert Hvide Macleod, chief executive of
Oslo-listed Frontline.
"That could change, but two to three months (is) our
estimate," he told a conference call with investors on Monday.
The United States still prohibits U.S. individuals or
companies from trading with Iran and insurers are trying to
clarify details on the parameters of the U.S. sanctions.
"In terms of volumes, (Iran's) pre-sanctions levels were 2.8
million barrels of oil per day. Their domestic refineries
consumed about 1.8 million," MacLeod said.
"There is a million left to export which they did on their
own ships. Now the post-sanctions volumes available into 2016
looks to be between 1.5 million to 2 million barrels."
MacLeod said once the insurance issue is resolved, Iran
would rely more on international shipping. Iranian tankers have
been holding unsold oil at Iranian ports and will continue to do
so due to a lack of land storage facilities, he said.
"We expect the chartering requirement from Iran to increase
and (for) them to fix international tonnage," he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Stine Jacobsen, Editing by
Jonathan Saul and Susan Fenton)