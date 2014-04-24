OSLO, April 24 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen
is joining one of its shipping firms with rival Knighsbridge
Tankers Ltd to create the largest U.S. listed Capesize
firm, which will compete with Fredriksen's own dry bulk company
Golden Ocean.
Fredriksen's Frontline 2012 and Knightsbridge
Tankers will together own a fleet of 39 modern vessels, the
firms said on Thursday.
"(This) is in line with our strategic plan of creating pure
plays in different shipping segments through consolidation,
divestments and spin offs," Fredriksen said in a statement.
