UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
OSLO Aug 20 Frontline 2012, the unlisted investment vehicle of Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, has ordered two newly built 83,000 cubic metre gas carriers for $127 million, the company said on Monday.
In addition, it has secured four fixed-price optional contracts for similar vessels at a total contractual value of $254 million.
"Frontline 2012 is currently in discussions regarding a further increase of the newbuilding programme and will continue to pursue its target to within three years create the global leading commodity shipping company based on modern, high quality, environmental friendly and fuel efficient tonnage," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders