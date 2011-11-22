OSLO Nov 22 Frontline Ltd, the
world's largest independent oil tanker company, sank deeper
into the red in the third quarter and warned that if it failed
to restructure, the company's sustainability may become
uncertain.
"The Board anticipates that any such solution will be
dependent on a significant new equity contribution or an asset
sale and will, in view of the seriousness of the situation,
explore all possible alternatives with the preferred target of
finding a solution prior to December 31, 2011," it said.
"If the current weak market continues and no solution can be
found there are significant uncertainties linked to Frontlines
sustainability in the present form," Frontline said.
The firm's major shareholder Hemen Holding has expressed a
positive view in order to contribute to an overall solution.
In the third quarter, the company reported an operating loss
of 135.8 million Norwegian crowns after a profit of 48.4 million
a year earlier, below forecasts.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)