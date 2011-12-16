* Restructuring plan to weather market slump moves ahead

* Signals confidence in magnate Fredriksen -analyst

* Spinoff "Frontline 2012" positions self for upswing

* Frontline shares surge 10.6 percent (Adds analyst, details, background)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Dec 16 Struggling tanker operator Frontline's unlisted spin-off has raised $285 million in a private placement just 10 days after the parent announced a restructuring plan to save it from bankruptcy.

Norway's debt-laden Frontline along with main owner John Fredriksen and institutional investors bought 100 million shares at $2.85 each in Frontline 2012, an entity that will absorb much of its parent's debt and be positioned to benefit from a market upturn.

When the private placement and restructuring are closed, Frontline said on Friday, it will try to give Frontline shareholders a chance to participate in the spin-off.

Frontline said Fredriksen, who bought half the new shares, would be ready to contribute some of them if Frontline's own 8.8 percent holding in the new company did not meet demand.

"This deal was done very fast and it signals that John Fredriksen has very good support from investors given his track record," said Herman Hildan, an analyst at R.F. Platou Markets.

"We think Frontline 2012 is going to become a consolidator in the tanker market."

Shipping magnate Fredriksen, one of the world's 100 richest tycoons, built his fortune in large part on Frontline, the world's largest independent oil tanker operator.

The listed company said it was still negotiating with banks and counterparties to complete the restructuring by Dec. 31, and cautioned there was no guarantee the restructuring would be successfully completed.

Hildan said the new company will pay depressed market value for six Frontline VLCCs (very large crude carriers) and four Suezmax tankers, all losing money at current day rates, and will take on five debt-financed VLCCs now under construction.

"Before this transaction Frontline would have run out of cash in the first quarter," the analyst said. "By doing this they are taking away the risk of (loan) covenant breach."

He added: "Frontline 2012 is going to be the company that grows, assuming a final deal with the banks. It's got a very strong balance sheet and a low break-even point at the bottom of the market cycle."

He said day rates in the oversupplied tanker market were far below the cost of operation and were unlikely to start rising until 2013.

Frontline shares, down some 85 percent on the year, were trading up 13 percent at 22.40 crowns at 1527 GMT. Soon after the announcement they fell as much as four percent below Thursday's close. (Editing by David Cowell)