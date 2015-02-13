Feb 13 Chip maker Freescale Semiconductor has hired investment bankers to explore a possible sale, the New York Post reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The name of the prospective buyer could not be learnt, the New York Post said. (bit.ly/1D2b2u7)

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Samsung Electronics may consider buying Freescale, which makes chips used in automobiles, consumer products, telecommunications infrastructure and industrial equipment. (bloom.bg/1yueXrQ)

Freescale went public in 2011 after being taken private in 2006 for $17.6 billion in a leveraged buyout by a group of private equity firms that included Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and TPG Capital.

Freescale Semiconductor, its private-equity owners and Samsung Electronics were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)