* Iliad's request for injuction to stop 4G sale denied
* Court will decide on merits of case in coming months
* First round of bids for 4G licences to go ahead Sept 15
PARIS, Sept 7 France's highest administrative
court rejected a bid by telecom operator Iliad to block
the government's auction of fourth-generation mobile licences.
Broadband provider Iliad had petitioned France's Conseil
d'Etat for an emergency injunction to suspend the auction, set
to begin on Sept. 15, saying it was not fair to all telecom
operators.
The auction will go ahead for now but the court said it will
deliver a ruling on the merits of the case in the coming months,
which could halt or alter the process.
Iliad complained that a requirement that operators pay
upfront for licences favoured larger companies like France
Telecom and Vivendi's SFR because of their
greater financial firepower.
It wanted operators to be able to pay in instalments.
The court said in a statement on Wednesday that Iliad had
not proved that it would be damaged irreparably if the process
went ahead.
Iliad declined to comment on the decision.
The French government aims to make at least 2.5 billion
euros from the 4G auction, which will structure the competitive
landscape of Europe's third-largest telecoms market for years to
come.
France Telecom, SFR, Bouygues and Free will bid on
a first batch of 4G licences on Sept. 15 and then a second
bundle of better frequencies on Nov. 15.
The 4G frequencies are crucial to allow operators to deliver
fast mobile connections for customers surfing the web on tablet
computers and smartphones, a lucrative and fast-growing market.
In the run-up to the auction, smaller operators Bouygues and
Iliad lobbied the government to ensure that the sale did not
favour the larger players and sought caps on how much spectrum
any one group could buy.
Iliad shares were up 1.5 percent to 87.26 euros per share at
1131 GMT, largely in line with the Stoxx Europe Telecom index
.
