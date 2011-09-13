JERUSALEM, Sept 13 Israeli food flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said
on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based Flavor Systems International
Inc. in a deal worth as much as $45 million.
It was the fifth acquisition in 2011 for Frutarom (FRUTq.L),
the world's seventh-largest maker of flavours and specialty
ingredients.
"Flavor Systems ... considerably expands our activities in
the United States, which is the world's largest flavor market,
and supports Frutarom's future strengthening and positioning in
the global market," President and Chief Executive Ori Yehudai
said in a statement.
"We continue the successful implementation of our rapid
growth strategy, which combines profitable internal growth in
the core segments with strategic acquisitions," he said. "We are
confident that this acquisition will also contribute to the
continued rapid and profitable growth of Frutarom."
Yehudai said the company has an "excellent acquisitions
pipeline" in both developed markets and developing countries,
especially in Asia, Central and South America and Eastern
Europe.
He said Frutarom would continue to seek out additional
strategic acquisitions in an aim to "multiply Frutarom's sales
turnover again within the next four years."
On the transaction's conclusion date, expected in the next
few weeks, Frutarom will pay $35.3 million. The final price of
the deal will be related to future earnings and as a result, the
purchase price of the acquisition will range from $29.3 million
to $45.3 million.
It will also pay $6.5 million for real estate assets.
Flavor Systems focuses on the development, production, and
marketing of sweet and savory flavours to the food and beverage
markets. Its sales for the 12 months ending in July were $18.4
million, Frutarom said.
Last month, Frutarom bought UK-based Aromco for $25 million.
Also in 2011, it bought the savory activity of Norwegian
company Rieber & Søn, the assets and activities of UK company
EAFI and of Christian Hansen Italia.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)