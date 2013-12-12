TEL AVIV Dec 12 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries has
acquired U.S. based Hagelin & Co for $52.4 million in cash to
expand its product portfolio in the area of soft drinks and
other beverages.
The acquisition was financed through short-term bank
financing, Frutarom said on Thursday.
Just last month Frutarom announced the acquisition of 75
percent of Russia's Protein Technologies Ingredients for $50.3
million in cash. This was followed by the $12.5
million acquisition of Guatemalan flavour company Aroma SA.
Hagelin, which employs 84 workers, develops, produces and
markets flavours and unique flavour technologies for the food
industry, with an emphasis on the growing area of beverage
flavours. Hagelin's sales in 2012 rose 7 percent to $24.2
million.
Hagelin has higher margin rates than those of Frutarom's
flavours' division, the most profitable of Frutarom's
activities, into which Hagelin's activity will be integrated.
"Hagelin has distinct competitive advantages and
specialises, among other things, in the development of advanced
flavour technologies in the areas of sodium reduction, sugar and
calorie reduction and flavour enhancement," Frutarom said.
Hagelin's customer base includes leading international food
and beverage manufacturers as well as local food and beverage
manufacturers in the United States, Great Britain, Central and
South America and Africa. The acquisition is expected to expand
Frutarom's customer base.