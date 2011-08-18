* Q2 net profit $12.3 mln, vs $13.0 mln in Q2 2010

* Sales rise 14.3 percent to $131 mln

JERUSALEM Aug 18 Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, citing a rise in raw materials costs.

Frutarom (FRUTq.L), the world's seventh-largest maker of flavours and specialty ingredients, posted second-quarter net profit of $12.3 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $13 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14.3 percent to $130.6 million, boosted by three acquisitions completed earlier in the year that led to higher growth in sales in Europe and from the strengthening of European currencies and the Israeli shekel versus the dollar.

Frutarom acquired the savory activity of Norwegian company Rieber & Søn, and the assets and activities of UK company EAFI and of Christian Hansen Italia.

"In recent quarters, we have witnessed a significant global trend of raw materials prices increase, including in many of the raw materials used by Frutarom in the manufacture of its products," said President and Chief Executive Officer Ori Yehudai.

"This trend seems to have moderated somewhat in recent weeks. The actions that we took to protect our profitability, the pricing update that we performed, and our continuous efforts to improve our efficiency, have enabled us to maintain the profitability level that characterized our activity in the recent years," he said.

Yehudai said Frutarom intends to further expand its activity in its key business areas to emerging markets in Asia, Central and South America, Eastern Europe and Africa, "where growth rates are higher".

"We have a stronger than ever pipeline of acquisitions to support our expansion strategy, in addition to internal growth," he said, reiterating Frutarom's goal to double its turnover within the next four years. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)