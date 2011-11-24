TEL AVIV Nov 24 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries
posted lower third-quarter net profit despite growth in sales,
hurt by acquisition costs and higher prices for raw materials.
Frutarom, the world's seventh largest flavours and
fine ingredients supplier, reported on Thursday quarterly net
profit of $8.7 million, down from $11.1 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter jumped 21.9 percent to $135.3
million.
"This growth in sales stems from a healthy rise in flavours
activities, which grew at a rate higher than the market's growth
rate," the company said.
Acquisitions added $10.3 million to sales while the
strengthening of European currencies and the shekel against the
dollar contributed 9.6 percent to sales in dollar terms.
Frutarom has made five acquisitions since the start of the
year and the company said it has a strong pipeline of additional
strategic acquisition opportunities.
"We believe that the combination of the moderation and
stabilisation of the trend of increasing prices of raw
materials, the actions we take to adapt our product prices,
operational streamlining and successful integration of
activities acquired this year will improve Frutarom's future
profits and profitability," President and Chief Executive Ori
Yehudai said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)