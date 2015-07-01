* CEO expects at least one more acquisition this year

* Company focusing on growth in U.S., emerging markets

By Ari Rabinovitch

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 1 Israeli flavour and fine ingredients developer Frutarom will snatch up more small and mid-size companies and expand in emerging markets to reach its goal of $1.5 billion in annual sales by 2020, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Frutarom is the sixth-largest flavour group in a $25 billion market dominated by a handful of competitors, such as Swiss-based Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances.

But there are also more than 800 smaller players which account for fifth of the market and CEO Ori Yehudai said the trend was towards consolidation.

Frutarom has done eight deals so far in 2015, two last month, including the $70 million purchase of Australia's Taura on June 18, and he expects at least one more.

"I spend more than 50 percent of my time in implementing a strategy of growth through acquisitions, meeting many owners of many flavour and food companies in the world," Yehudai said. "We have at any given moment a pipeline of at least 20 targets we are working on."

Not all growth comes from acquisitions, the company is just completing a manufacturing plant in Shanghai, he said, its first in China.

Yehudai said the company had been very dependent on western Europe but has shifted its focus.

"The majority of companies in our pipeline are in emerging markets and the United States," he said. "In terms of products, the focus is in the natural taste and health ingredients."

Emerging markets made up 46 percent of the company's sales in 2014, up from 36 percent in 2012 and 27 percent in 2010.

Flavour companies use raw materials, from flowers and natural oils to synthetic aromachemicals, to create flavours for food and beverages.

Frutarom's sales have grown rapidly in the past few years, peaking at $820 million in 2014, up from $674 million a year earlier.

First-quarter sales this year reached $194.2 million, up 3.0 percent from a year earlier or 7.8 percent excluding currency effects. Net profit rose 17.1 percent to a record high for the quarter of $21.4 million.

"Frutarom represents as an attractive vehicle for those seeking exposure to the consolidation in the (Flavour & Fragrance Ingredients) market," UBS Analyst Roni Biron said in a report following the Taura acquisition.

He maintained a "neutral" rating for Frutarom but raised his price target to 165 shekels from 157 shekels. Frutarom was trading 1.1 percent lower at 156.50 shekels on Wednesday in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 3.7746 shekels) (Editing by Steven Scheer and Jane Merriman)