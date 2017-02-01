UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Frutarom, one of the world's largest flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies, said on Wednesday it bought the remaining 25 percent of Vantodio Holdings for $40 million.
* Frutarom in 2013 paid $50.3 million for a 75 percent stake in Vantodio, whose unit Protein Technologies Ingredients is a manufacturer and distributer of food ingredients in Russia.
* At the time, Frutarom received an option to buy the remaining shares. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources