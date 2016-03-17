JERUSALEM, March 17 Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported a rise in quarterly net profit and sales, driven by a wave of acquisitions.

Frutarom said on Thursday said it earned a record $30.8 million adjusted for non-recurring expenses in the fourth quarter and on a constant currency basis, compared with $24.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew 11.6 percent to $225.6 million, buoyed by 11 acquisitions in 2015.

It has bought four more companies in 2016, bringing the company to an annual run rate of $1.1 billion.

"The acquisitions support the fulfilment of our plans to penetrate new territories and strengthen our position in important strategic territories while raising our market share in North America and in growing emerging markets," said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive.

He noted that Frutarom was expanding in China after it completed a new plant. "We are certain that the new plant will contribute to the stepping up our activity in China and Southeast Asia, which are important growth target markets," he added.

Frutarom targets annual sales of at least $2 billion by 2020. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)