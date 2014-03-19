JERUSALEM, March 19 Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit due to acquisitions and an expansion of its market share in the United States and developing countries.

Frutarom said on Wednesday it earned $17.2 million excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $11.5 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 32.4 percent to $191.8 million, with acquisitions contributing about $36 million.

The company has bought 13 companies since 2011.

"We see significant potential for an additional quantum leap in sales and profits over the coming years," said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive, noting that the four most recent acquisitions only partially contributed to 2013 results.

He added that Frutarom continues to target $1 billion in annual sales but did not provide a timetable. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)