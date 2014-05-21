TEL AVIV May 21 Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported record quarterly results with net profit up 30.5 percent, boosted by five acquisitions in the past year.

Frutarom said on Wednesday first-quarter net profit increased to $18.3 million from $14 million a year earlier. Sales jumped 24 percent to $188.5 million.

The company said integration of the acquisitions closed at the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 is progressing and is expected to contribute to the continued trend of improvement in Frutarom's results this year.

"Our two main growth engines - organic growth and acquisitions - along with continued improvement in the product mix, geographic expansion into emerging markets and the U.S., and actions taken for optimising our resources at hand, have led us to achieving these accomplishments," said Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai.

"All this, combined with the continued integration of the acquisitions ... will support Frutarom's continued profitable growth even beyond our $1 billion sales target." (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)