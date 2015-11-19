TEL AVIV Nov 19 Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported higher quarterly net profit and sales, boosted by acquisitions.

Frutarom said on Thursday its earnings per share edged up to 42 cents in the third quarter from 41 cents a year earlier. On a constant-currency basis and excluding non-recurring expenses, EPS jumped 48.5 percent to 52 cents.

Buoyed by 11 acquisitions since the beginning of the year, sales grew 11.3 percent to a record $234.5 million in the quarter.

Frutarom completed construction of a new plant in China,

"We are convinced the new plant will contribute towards a major leap forward in our activities in China and East Asia which constitute additional important target markets for growth," said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive.

Frutarom aims for annual sales of at more than $1.5 billion by 2020. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)