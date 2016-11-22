JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported on Tuesday a 13.8 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit to $35.1 million.

* Sales in the quarter grew 28 percent to a record $300.1 million, boosted by 11 acquisitions in 2015. It has bought another 8 companies in 2016 for $245 million

* Frutarom said it was advancing towards achieving a sales target of at least $2 billion by 2020, with an EBITDA margin from core activity of more than 22 percent.

* Integration of research and development, sales and marketing, operations and other segments are expected to bring operational savings of $20-$22 million. It said there should be a further improvement in profit and margins from building up its global purchasing platform.

* "The rapid and profitable organic growth and the strategic acquisitions we have made ... support our continuing journey of profitable growth in the years to come" said CEO Ori Yehudai. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)