* Q1 net profit up at $13.5 million
* Revenue up 27.5 pct, helped by acquisitions
TEL AVIV May 30 Israeli food flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said
quarterly net profit rose, boosted by higher sales from
acquisitions.
Frutarom, the world's seventh-largest maker of
flavours and specialty ingredients, posted a first-quarter net
profit of $13.5 million on Wednesday, up from $13.1 million in
the same period last year.
Profit margins in the quarter were hit by higher raw
material prices.
Revenue jumped 27.5 percent to a quarterly record of $151
million, buoyed by eight acquisitions since the beginning of
2011, including three completed in the first quarter of 2012.
The three acquisitions in the first quarter contributed
$31.4 million.
"These acquisitions have deepened our presence in developed
markets as well as in emerging markets where growth rates are
higher than the global average and expanded our customer base
throughout the world," president and chief executive Ori Yehudai
said.
Frutarom will continue to integrate activities while seeking
additional acquisitions.
"A combination of the subsiding global trend of sharp price
increases for most raw materials, and the beginning of a fall in
some raw material prices from the record highs of 2011 ...
alongside the continued realisation of our strategy combining
internal growth and acquisitions, will bring about a further
significant leap in Frutarom's sales as well as profits,"
Yehudai said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)