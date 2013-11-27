JERUSALEM Nov 27 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries
reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit due to
acquisitions and an expansion into developing markets.
Frutarom said on Wednesday it earned $17.0 million in the
third quarter, up from $14.4 million a year earlier. Sales grew
2.5 percent to a record $161 million led by a nearly 5 percent
gain in flavour sales - its most lucrative business.
The company has bought 11 companies since 2011, including
three in 2013 in South Africa, Russia and Guatemala. Developing
markets accounted for 36 percent of sales in 2012, from 27
percent in 2010, and Frutarom said the last three acquisitions
will "accelerate the rise in market shares in these growing
markets".
The consolidation and streamlining of production sites and
the relocation of other activities to countries with lower
operating costs are expected to generate savings of $10 million
annually.
"Frutarom anticipates further improvement in profit and
margins as a result of its actions to streamline operations,
reduce costs, reinforce its global purchase infrastructure and
the successful merger of the acquisitions made in 2011 and
2012," it said. "The last three acquisitions in 2013 will also
boost profit."
Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive, said that in
addition to reinforcing its presence in Asia, Eastern Europe,
Latin America and Africa, the company was also "enjoying growth
and increasing our foothold in the U.S. market ... with a view
to additional strategic acquisitions."
"Our capital structure and net debt, which is $165 million,
supported by strong cash flows, will allow us to successfully
implement our rapid and profitable growth strategy," he said.