* Q2 net profit $13.5 mln vs $12.3 mln

* Revenue up 26 pct to record $164.8 mln

* Sees higher revenue, profits in H2 and 2013

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit and projected further revenue and profit gains in the second half of the year and in 2013.

Frutarom said on Wednesday its eight acquisitions since 2011 have bolstered the company and allowed it to grow despite a tough global economy and currency fluctuations.

Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's president and chief executive, said the acquisitions helped expand its activities in the area of flavours - its most profitable activity, which has organic growth above market growth rates.

Frutarom earned $13.5 million in the second quarter, up from $12.3 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 26 percent to a record $164.8 million.

The stronger dollar against many currencies reduced sales by almost $9 million, while its acquisitions contributed $38.6 million to quarterly sales.

Frutarom has strengthened its presence in North America, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Central and Eastern Europe, which are currently considered the fastest growing food markets in the world.

"We continue to invest great resources in accelerating growth in these markets in order to utilise the great potential and opportunities there," Yehudai said.

He noted that its strategy of combining profitable organic growth with streamlining has brought a significant rise in profit and margins "and we expect it to lead us to achieve a further significant leap in Frutarom's sales as well as profits and margins over the coming quarters, and especially in 2013".

Frutarom earned $13.5 million in the second quarter, up from $12.3 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 26 percent to a record $164.8 million.

The stronger dollar against many currencies reduced sales by almost $9 million, while its acquisitions contributed $38.6 million to quarterly sales. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)