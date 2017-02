TOKYO Feb 24 Japan's financial regulator has ordered AIJ Investment Advisors Co to halt operations for a month, Financial Services Minister Shozaburo Jimi told media on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission found that AIJ had faked investment reports to clients in a long-running fraud, and most of the 200 billion yen ($2.49 billion)involved was lost, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier the day. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata)