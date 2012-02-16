LONDON Feb 16 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the country's largest crackdown on insider dealing, the regulator said on Thursday.

The FSA said the arrest was linked to raids in March 2010, when the regulator teamed up with police to arrest seven businessmen on suspicion of involvement in a long-running and sophisticated insider dealing ring.

"Searches were conducted today at one London business address and two domestic premises in London and Kent," the FSA said in a statement.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and interviewed under caution at a London police station. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries."

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Kirstin Ridley)