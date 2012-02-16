LONDON Feb 16 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the country's largest crackdown on insider dealing, the regulator said on Thursday.

Legal & General later said the man was an employee at their investment management arm.

"We can confirm that a 44-year-old man employed by Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) was arrested on 16 February and released on bail pending further enquiries," it said in a statement.

"We are not aware of any detriment caused to customers or any impact on our financial results."

The FSA said the arrest was linked to raids in March 2010, when the regulator teamed up with police to arrest seven businessmen on suspicion of involvement in a long-running and sophisticated insider dealing ring.

"Searches were conducted today at one London business address and two domestic premises in London and Kent," the FSA said in a statement." (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Kirstin Ridley, Bernard Orr)