LONDON, April 4 A crackdown on market abuse by
Britain's financial watchdog that this week claimed a big name
banker has sent a shudder through the City of London, where even
top executives are worried the smallest slip-up could land them
in trouble.
From senior managers to those in more junior ranks, bankers
are now wary that every casual aside in an email or mobile phone
exchange could face scrutiny by the Financial Services
Authority.
This was brought home this week after the FSA fined JP
Morgan banker Ian Hannam, one of London's most prominent
dealmakers, 450,000 pounds ($718,700) for passing on inside
information in emails.
The FSA's more intrusive stance, alongside a tightening of
UK takeover guidelines last year, is having an effect. Merger
and acquisition specialists, bond bankers, and advisers on stock
market listings say they are far more cautious than they ever
were before.
"My risk director was emailing me to make sure that I
understand the rules after (the Hannam case), it has made
everybody in the market sit up and take notice," said one banker
at a rival firm.
The FSA had wanted to bag a big name as a deterrent, so that
awareness of protocol should, more than ever, be part of a top
banker's job.
"Because of his seniority, he (Hannam) should not have done
that," said Philip Rubens, a litigation partner at law firm FSI,
referring to a general tendency to be "liberal and laid back"
with the content of emails.
"The FSA may not have taken action if Hannam was someone
more junior. But someone has to carry the buck... People have to
very careful. They have to be thinking constantly 'is this
price-sensitive information, confidential information?'"
Some bankers defended Hannam, saying the evidence against
him was thin and that the FSA recognised he did not act
"deliberately" or "recklessly."
The FSA began its crackdown after the 2008 financial crisis,
and also after criticism that the regulator was soft compared to
its U.S. counterpart, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Even now, some believe the punishments meted out by the FSA,
which is being scrapped next year and split into two, are not as
severe as they might be in the United States.
Hannam, who is appealing the regulator's decision, has not
been barred from working in financial services, while Nicholas
Kyprios, a Credit Suisse high yield bond specialist
fined in March for disclosing inside information to a potential
investor without following the right guidelines, kept his job.
TREADING A FINE LINE
But there is also plenty to show that the regulator is
stepping up the pressure.
Spot checks are becoming a more regular occurrence, bankers
say. One said the FSA would, for instance, demand data on a
bank's commodities trading risks, giving them a two-day
deadline. Another said they often had to provide all
documentation relating to a big deal, including email trails.
The FSA has also been shadowing executive committee meetings
at investment banks. This constant presence is
weighing on bankers' minds, while an increase in raids is adding
to the drama.
The regulator has been cooperating more closely with the
City of London police, Rubens said, and using search warrants
more regularly to take away hard drives and mobile phone
records.
The biggest source of paranoia for bankers is around whether
they could have inadvertently helped someone "cross the wall",
or passed on commercially sensitive information that could be
used to trade on unfairly.
Disclosure rules have been around for a long time, so in
theory, bankers should not have to change radically the way they
behave.
"If you think it will be a hindrance then you are admitting
you weren't sticking to the rules before," one senior equities
banker said. "What you can say is carefully scripted."
Some do believe, though, that the crackdown will affect not
only day-to-day relations between colleagues at firms and their
clients, but also the way they handle deals.
Trying to gauge investor interest in a deal in advance can
be key to equity offerings for instance. But one adviser said
this was becoming difficult to manage as bankers were so worried
about inadvertently disclosing something sensitive to an
investor that risks both sides falling foul of the rules.
This in turn was leading to more strategic leaks to the
media, the banker said, so that information could be more easily
discussed with clients - a practice the FSA also frowns upon.
Others also warned a heavy-handed approach by the FSA could
backfire, especially if bankers like Hannam fought back and won,
and that it created very difficult restrictions.
"It's a fine line bankers need to tread," said another
senior banker. "Information is our currency, we are judged to
the extent that we know what is going on."
The FSA's crackdown is likely to continue, however, and this
includes clamping down on bankers' compliance with the spirit as
well as letter of the rules. In the Credit Suisse case, Kyprios
was fined for disclosing information through a guessing game.
"This case shows that it's not just saying something
explicitly that can get you into trouble," said Ruari Ewing, a
director in market practice and regulatory policy at the
International Capital Market Association.
"We want cases like this to get picked up. There is nothing
like actual enforcement to concentrate people's minds."
