LONDON Feb 27 Britain's Financial Services
Authority has temporarily banned short-selling of Banco Popolare
and three other Italian stocks, echoing a move by Italian market
watchdog Consob on Tuesday.
The FSA said on Wednesday that it had banned shorting of
Banco Popolare, Banca Carige, Mediolanum
, Intesa on all UK trading venues as of
Wednesday, "following a significant price movement and in
consultation with another Competent Authority".
Short-selling means borrowing shares in a company and
selling them in the market with the intention of buying them
back later at a lower price.
Consob's move came in the wake of an inconclusive Italian
election result earlier this week and volatility in the Italian
stock market.
However, not everyone agreed with the ban.
"Short selling does not increase volatility in markets and
banning it can actually increase it...such bans do little to
support share prices whilst damaging liquidity and widening
spreads which are both bad news for investors," David Lewis,
EMEA Head of SunGard Astec Analytics said on Tuesday.
"Short selling allows proper price discovery and is part and
parcel of an efficient capital market," he added.
Citing his firm's study of the short selling bans in Spain,
which were finally lifted last month, Lewis said there was no
real change in the volatility of the market for the duration of
the ban. It also showed little correlation between the direction
of share price movement and the subsequent imposition of a ban.