LONDON, March 22 Britain's financial regulator
said it is unrealistic to expect the cost of regulation to
continue to rise at the rate seen in recent years, and new
authorities will have a strong focus on controlling costs.
The Financial Services Authority's (FSA) budget for 2012/13
will rise 15.6 percent to 578 million pounds ($916 million).
"The FSA recognises that given the economic circumstances the
industry faces, it is not realistic that the cost of regulation
continues to rise at this rate in the long term, and therefore
the new authorities will be very focused on controlling costs,"
the regulator said in its 2012/13 business plan.
The FSA will be scrapped next year and be replaced by two
authorities - one for supervision of banks and insurers, and the
other to make sure financial firms and markets comply with
conduct rules. The business plan said the FSA will move to a
"twin peaks" model internally from April 2 to reflect the future
shape.
