Jan 14 The Financial Services Agency of Japan plans to ease norms for asset managers to set up business domestically, targeting investment-savvy institutional investors and wealthy individuals, Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.

The move, which is expected to be implemented by April, aims to encourage up-and-coming managers to stay in Japan instead of leaving for attractive entrepreneurial investment zones including Hong Kong and Singapore, the daily said.

The agency will classify companies and individuals with financial assets of at least 300 million yen ($3.90 million) and pension funds with at least 10 billion yen as "professional investors," The Nikkei said.

Fund managers responsible for managing 20 billion yen or less on behalf of such investors will be required to have a capitalization of 10 million yen, instead of the 50 million yen currently required for registration, the newspaper said.

To protect retail investors the agency will prohibit professional investors from reselling investment funds they have acquired to individual investors, the daily said. ($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)