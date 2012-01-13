(Follows alerts)
Jan 14 The Financial Services Agency of
Japan plans to ease norms for asset managers to set up business
domestically, targeting investment-savvy institutional investors
and wealthy individuals, Japanese business daily The Nikkei
said.
The move, which is expected to be implemented by April, aims
to encourage up-and-coming managers to stay in Japan instead of
leaving for attractive entrepreneurial investment zones
including Hong Kong and Singapore, the daily said.
The agency will classify companies and individuals with
financial assets of at least 300 million yen ($3.90 million) and
pension funds with at least 10 billion yen as "professional
investors," The Nikkei said.
Fund managers responsible for managing 20 billion yen or
less on behalf of such investors will be required to have a
capitalization of 10 million yen, instead of the 50 million yen
currently required for registration, the newspaper said.
To protect retail investors the agency will prohibit
professional investors from reselling investment funds they have
acquired to individual investors, the daily said.
($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)