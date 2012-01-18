(Follows alerts)

Jan 19 The Financial Services Agency of Japan will mandate financial institutions, including unlisted companies, to disclose compensation of highly paid employees, Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.

Under the new rule, which is expected to be announced this month, listed financial institutions will have to reveal the number of executives and employees earning the same or more than the company directors, and the total amount paid, the daily said.

For major banks and brokerages, this will likely apply to compensation of corporate officers, traders and fund managers based overseas, the business daily said.

Unlisted banks and credit associations will also be subject to the new rules, for the first time, The Nikkei said. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)