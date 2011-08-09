LONDON Aug 9 Britain's top banks will need to have plans in place by the middle of next year for potential disposals and how to unwind complex derivatives deals if they hit trouble, the industry regulator said.

Britain's Financial Services Authority is moving ahead with a framework for banks' recovery and resolution plans -- so-called "living wills" -- and most banks will have to have plans in place by the end of June 2012.

On Tuesday, the FSA launched a three-month consultation on proposals aimed at preventing or limiting the damage from a bank collapsing.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is attempting to force systemically important financial institutions around the world to produce living wills by the end of 2012.

These are designed to limit the fallout from a banking failure, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which had a disastrous knock-on effect on economies and markets worldwide.

In Britain, all deposit-takers, subsidiaries and investment firms with assets exceeding 15 billion pounds ($24.5 billion) will have to implement a recovery plan, the FSA said. ($1 = 0.613 pound) (Reporting by Sarah White)