BRIEF-Genpact and GE extend master services agreement
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
LONDON Aug 9 Britain's top banks will need to have plans in place by the middle of next year for potential disposals and how to unwind complex derivatives deals if they hit trouble, the industry regulator said.
Britain's Financial Services Authority is moving ahead with a framework for banks' recovery and resolution plans -- so-called "living wills" -- and most banks will have to have plans in place by the end of June 2012.
On Tuesday, the FSA launched a three-month consultation on proposals aimed at preventing or limiting the damage from a bank collapsing.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is attempting to force systemically important financial institutions around the world to produce living wills by the end of 2012.
These are designed to limit the fallout from a banking failure, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which had a disastrous knock-on effect on economies and markets worldwide.
In Britain, all deposit-takers, subsidiaries and investment firms with assets exceeding 15 billion pounds ($24.5 billion) will have to implement a recovery plan, the FSA said. ($1 = 0.613 pound) (Reporting by Sarah White)
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its U.S. retirement and investment management business.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld a controversial Labor Department "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.