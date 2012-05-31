LONDON May 31 Britain's financial watchdog
wants pension and investment providers to use more modest
projections of returns in their sales materials, amid concerns
that sales teams are winning new business based on unrealistic
assumptions.
In a statement on Thursday the Financial Services Authority
(FSA) said it was consulting on rules to ensure people taking
out a scheme such as a personal pension or life insurance are
given "realistic" indications of potential investment
performance.
The proposed rates on personal pensions, showed at three
possible outcomes based on returns of 5 percent, 7 percent and 9
percent will drop to 2 percent, 5 percent and 8 percent, under
the proposals.
On endowment policies and investment bonds they could fall
from 4 percent, 6 percent and 8 percent to 1.5 percent, 4.5
percent and 7.5 percent, the regulator said.
"Investors need to be able to trust information they receive
and any suggestion as to how their investment might grow in
future must not be misleading," said Sheila Nicoll, director of
conduct policy at the FSA said.
"Providers and advisers need to take a long, hard look at
the rates they use, taking account of the underlying assets they
are dealing with."
Financial services providers said the move is not surprising
and represents an enhancement of existing disclaimers attached
to financial products that state investments can fall as much as
rise.
"Given the current economic uncertainties, it doesn't
altogether surprise us that the FSA is consulting on whether
indicative rates of return should be lower. Naturally we are
keen to take part in the debate," said Tony Dunk, head of
investor relations and marketing director at financial services
firm St James's Place.
"I think what they are trying to help consumers understand
is that the impact of charges on a low rate of return could mean
that (they) may not get back as much as they put in."
Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at investment manager
Hargreaves Lansdown said the regulator had more work to
do to ensure investors fully understand what they put money
into.
"It's good the FSA is looking at this because the current
arrangements are not fit for purpose but I'm not sure they are
going to go far enough".
