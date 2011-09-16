LONDON, Sept 16 Alexander Justham, director of
markets at the Financial Services Authority, will leave the UK
watchdog next month, adding to a growing list of high-profile
departures.
The FSA is to be scrapped by the end of next year with its
powers split between the Bank of England and a new, standalone
Financial Conduct Authority.
On Friday an FSA spokesman confirmed Justham -- widely known
in the financial industry as "JJ" -- began at the regulator in
January 2007 and was leaving for personal reasons.
The departure comes as the European Union is about to
publish a draft for a sweeping reform of securities markets that
will have major consequences for Britain as the bloc's biggest
trading centre.
Last month Thomas Huertas, head of the FSA's international
division, announced he was leaving to join auditor and
consultancy Ernst & Young.
Another senior official, Jon Pain, who was head of the
supervision unit, left in March for another auditor, KPMG.
Sally Dewar, managing director of risk, left to join
JPMorgan Chase in February.
