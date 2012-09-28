UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 28 Martin Wheatley, head of Britain's Financial Services Authority, says: * Fsa's wheatley says expects to pursue action against individuals on libor
manipulation and it would make them public
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts