LONDON Aug 9 Britain's financial watchdog has
appointed Tracey McDermott as its top financial crime litigator
after a 16-month stint as acting head cemented her reputation as
a no-nonsense prosecutor.
Her appointment as the Financial Services Authority's
director of the enforcement and financial crime division came
after a string of high-profile departures at the FSA which will
next year be replaced by the new Financial Conduct Authority.
"This is a particularly exciting time to be part of the
leadership of the FSA as we look towards the new regulatory
landscape," McDermott said on Thursday.
Lawyers welcomed news the 43-year old, who lists one of her
hobbies as "pushing swings" for her two young children, had
secured a post that had been open to external candidates.
"From the FSA perspective it is a good appointment," said
Peter Snowdon, a partner at law firm Norton Rose.
"She has established a strong presence and is taken quite
seriously by the legal world. Credible deterrence is where the
FCA is going to go, helping to cement the muscular approach."
McDermott joined the FSA from private practice in 2001.
During her stint as acting head of enforcement, the FSA
netted 10 convictions for insider dealing and imposed a record
59.5 million pound ($93 million) fine on British lender Barclays
for rigging a global interbank interest rate.
FSA managing director Martin Wheatley, also chief
executive-designate of the FCA, said McDermott's achievements
sent a clear message to the industry on "where we stand".
($1 = 0.6386 pound)
