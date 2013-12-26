TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's banking regulator on
Thursday will order Mizuho Financial Group's banking
unit to suspend some of its lending business with consumer
credit companies from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19, but it will issue no
other specific penalties in connection with a scandal over loans
linked to members of organised crime syndicates, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The order, a rare second action by the Financial Services
Agency in response to a single incident, will also demand that
Japan's second-largest lender and its parent group improve
business practices and clarify lines of responsibility, the
source said.
The agency is scheduled to make an official announcement on
the order at 3:35 p.m. (0635 GMT).
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that a suspension of some
operations was expected to be included in the order.
Banking examiners conducted a second round of investigations
into Mizuho after it acknowledged providing authorities with
false information about how it handled the loan problem.
The FSA issued a business improvement order to Mizuho in
late September for failing to take action for two years after
the bank learned some of its loans were made to "anti-social
forces".
(Reporting by Noriyukio Hirata; Additional reporting by Taiga
Uranaka and Emi Emoto; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by
Shinichi Saoshiro)