LONDON May 21 Britain's financial regulator the Financial Services Authority said its decision to fine and ban two former UBS advisers has been upheld by a higher tribunal.

The tribunal has directed the FSA to fine Sachin Karpe 1.25 million pounds ($2 million) and Laila Karan 75,000 pounds and ban them both from performing any role in regulated financial services.

The regulators found that Karpe - who was Desk Head of the Asia II Desk at UBS international wealth management business in London between January 2006 and January 2008 - carried out substantial unauthorised trading, predominantly in FX instruments.

Karan - who reported directly to Karpe and worked as a Client Advisor on the Asia II Desk, between February 2007 and January 2008 - did not instigate the unauthorised trading, but was aware of it, the FSA said. ($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair)