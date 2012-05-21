LONDON May 21 Britain's financial regulator the
Financial Services Authority said its decision to fine and ban
two former UBS advisers has been upheld by a higher
tribunal.
The tribunal has directed the FSA to fine Sachin Karpe 1.25
million pounds ($2 million) and Laila Karan 75,000 pounds and
ban them both from performing any role in regulated financial
services.
The regulators found that Karpe - who was Desk Head of the
Asia II Desk at UBS international wealth management business in
London between January 2006 and January 2008 - carried out
substantial unauthorised trading, predominantly in FX
instruments.
Karan - who reported directly to Karpe and worked as a
Client Advisor on the Asia II Desk, between February 2007 and
January 2008 - did not instigate the unauthorised trading, but
was aware of it, the FSA said.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds)
