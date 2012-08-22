UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 22 * Fsa says proposes to ban the promotion of ucis and similar products to
ordinary retail investors * Fsa says promotions will be restricted to sophisticated investors and high
net worth individuals
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts