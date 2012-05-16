LONDON May 16 BGC Partners broker Anthony Verrier faces a lifetime ban from working in the U.K financial services industry, after he poached staff from rival Tullett Prebon.

Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday said its decision to seek a ban was based on a High Court ruling on the case two years ago.

Verrier's fate is the latest twist in long-running and colourful feuds between BGC, Tullett and ICAP, some of the world's largest brokers that match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps in a fiercely competitive market.

The firms have in recent years had regulars feuds, over poaching and patent infringement, many of which have ended up in court.

Britain's High Court ruled in 2010 that BGC, its president Shaun Lynn and Verrier, had conspired to induce ten Tullett brokers to defect to their firm. Verrier had joined BGC from Tullett a year earlier.

"In light of the High Court's findings about Verrier's conduct, we have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be in the UK financial services industry," said Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting director of enforcement and financial crime said on Wednesday.

The court found that "Verrier stuck to the truth where he was able to, but departed from it with equanimity and adroitness where the truth was inconvenient".

Verrier was also found to have "lost or disposed of eight blackberries" to cover his tracks in the twelve months he was trying to poach Tullett brokers.

BGC's subsequent appeal against the court ruling was thrown out in early 20011, before the damages hearing was settled out of court last April with the rivals refusing to disclose the size of the settlement.

The regulator said Verrier has appealed against its ban and the decision will be sent to an independent judicial body known as the Upper Tribunal, which has the final say.

The FSA register shows Verrier was de-listed in the UK last September. Two sources with knowledge of the matter said he was now working for BGC overseas.

