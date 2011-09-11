* SNB head Philipp Hildebrand already rumoured to be candidate

* Hildebrand could replace Mario Draghi

* Draghi takes up ECB presidency later this year

ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss National Bank chairman Philipp Hildebrand is a candidate to replace Mario Draghi as chairman of the Financial Stability Board, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

"Yes, he is a candidate," the paper quoted a spokesman for the SNB as saying.

Draghi is replacing Jean-Claude Trichet as president of the European Central Bank. The FSB has been tasked by the Group of 20 leading economies to globally coordinate reform of financial regulation (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)