HELSINKI, July 22 Finnish security software maker F-Secure cut its guidance on Monday and said it no longer expected 2013 full-year revenue to grow.

It said it now estimates the full-year revenue to be at the level of 2012. F-Secure had previously forecast 2013 revenue growth of more than 5 percent.

F-Secure reiterated that the annual profitability was estimated to be over 15 percent of revenues.

It will publish second-quarter results on July 26.

